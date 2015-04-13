Wesleyan Expels 2 in Molly Drug Arrest

CHEAT SHEET
Wesleyan University has permanently dismissed two of the five students facing drug charges after a dozen people were hospitalized for overdosing on what appeared to be a popular MDMA stimulant known as Molly, an official said Monday. Vice President for Student Affairs Michael Whaley released a campuswide letter about the expulsion, adding that the judicial process is currently underway for the three other suspended students. Whaley added the school is looking into changing the campus drug polices and will present recommendations before the end of the fall term.