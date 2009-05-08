Wesleyan Suspect Turns Self In

CHEAT SHEET
When a Wesleyan student was fatally shot while working the register at a campus book store on Wednesday, the campus went into lockdown. Little did they know, they had every reason to: her killer, a 29-year-old man named Stephen P. Morgan who had harrassed her since they met at a NYU summer course two years ago, had plans to launch a killing spree on campus. Morgan shot Johanna Justin-Jinich seven times and walked away. After shedding his disguise he hung around the crime scene—one officer even asked him for his contact info as a potential witness, but he declined and was let go. He turned himself in to police last night.