West Point Chapel Has First Gay Wedding

SCOTUS couldn’t stop these brides. Penelope Gnesin and Brenda Sue Fulton’s wedding on Saturday at West Point’s Cadet Chapel marked the first same-sex wedding to take place at the U.S. Military Academy. Gnesin and Fulton (a West Point graduate) exchanged vows in an afternoon ceremony attended by around 250 guests. The two have been together for 17 years, holding a civil commitment, which lacks legal force, since 1999. Both brides reside in New Jersey, where gay marriage is still prohibited.