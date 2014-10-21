West Rebuffs Iran Nuke ‘Compromise’

CHEAT SHEET
Iran is pushing what it is calling a new compromise proposal in nuclear talks, but Western negotiators say it offers no viable concessions, and the two sides remain far apart ahead of a Nov. 24 deadline, Reuters reports. In negotiations with six major powers, Iran says it no longer is demanding a total end to economic sanctions in return for curbing its nuclear program, and would accept an initial lifting of just the latest, most damaging, sanctions. Western officials dismiss the proposal as nothing new and say the Iranians have always known sanctions could only end gradually, with each measure suspended and later terminated only after Iranian compliance has been proven. The officials say the bottom line is that Tehran does not appear willing to limit its enrichment program to an acceptable level.