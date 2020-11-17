CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
‘West Wing’ Actor Richard Schiff Hospitalized With Coronavirus
BATTLING
Read it at USA Today
Actor Richard Schiff, most famous for playing White House communications director Toby Zeigler on NBC’s The West Wing, said Monday that he’d been hospitalized with COVID-19. “I am in the hospital on Remdesivir, O2 and steroids showing some improvement every day,” Schiff wrote on Twitter. The 65-year-old currently stars in ABC’s The Good Doctor, alongside his wife Sheila Kelley. Last week, Schiff wrote on Twitter that both he and Kelley had tested positive for the virus on Election Day. Kelley was “home and doing better but still fairly ill,” he wrote.