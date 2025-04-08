‘West Wing’ Star Flames Former Boss Jeff Bezos: ‘Speak the F*** Up!’

Bradley Whitford wants Jeff Bezos to “speak the f--- up” to Donald Trump, he said in a new interview with Variety.

The West Wing star said that when he worked on Bezos’ Prime Video series Transparent—for which he won his second Primetime Emmy Award—Bezos was all for diversity. But just a few years later, he’s bowing to Trump by dismantling policies and legislation meant to uplift the communities that constitute that diversity.

“I don’t want to be a punk attacking, but I would really like to ask Jeff Bezos—who, when I worked on Transparent, was talking about the importance of supporting this vulnerable community who has been turned into a political football—‘What the hell is happening here?!‘” He added, “F---ing speak up!”

Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon.com, Inc. and ‘Transparent’ creator Joey Soloway attend Amazon's Emmy Celebration at Sunset Tower Hotel West Hollywood on September 18, 2016 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Amazon Studios ) Todd Williamson/Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Amazon Studios

Whitford, who now stars on Hulu’s dystopian drama The Handmaids Tale, darkly quipped about how billionaires like Bezos enable Trump to make the show’s fictional despotic regime real life. “It’s interesting, especially when you look at all the people who I’ve worked for over the years lined up at the Trump inauguration, staying silent while their daughters’ rights are being torn away,” he remarked.

Whitford also called out Disney, “which I guess I work for now,” he quipped, given the company’s ownership of Hulu. The actor said he’s sat in meetings where studio heads say, “‘We really care for you and want to make sure you have access to health care.‘” If those words ever meant anything, he added, they too should “speak the f-- up,” he told the site.

Whitford has become known for having no filter when it comes to speaking out against Trump and his industry peers who enable him. His public reprimanding of Cheryl Hines unleashed an internet-wide trolling of the Curb Your Enthusiasm actress, as her husband Robert F. Kennedy endorsed Trump and dropped his own presidential bid.

“Way to stay silent while your lunatic husband throws his support behind the adjudicated rapist who brags about stripping women of their fundamental rights,” Whitford wrote to Hines on X. “Gutsy. Great example for the kids. Profile in courage.”

As for why Trump won the election over Kamala Harris, Whitford told The Independent in November, “You can never underestimate” just how “racist and sexist this country is.”