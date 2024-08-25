‘West Wing’ Star Gets Personal in Cheryl Hines Takedown

Actor Bradley Whitford, known for his performance in The West Wing, held no punches on X as he tore into Cheryl Hines and husband RFK Jr. on Saturday.

Whitford, 64, called out Hines’ silence following her husband’s failed presidential run and endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

“Hey @CherylHines, way to stay silent while your lunatic husband throws his support behind the adjudicated rapist who brags about stripping women of their fundamental rights,” Whitford wrote. “Gutsy. Great example for the kids. Profile in courage,” taking a jab at the classic book written by President John F. Kennedy.

To his tweet, Whitford attached a video of Trump explaining how his Supreme Court appointments allowed for the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Whitford portrayed White House Deputy Chief of Staff Josh Lyman over all seven season of the The West Wing. Hines, 58, is mostly known for her role on Curb Your Enthusiasm, opposite Seinfeld creator Larry David.

Hines has previously said that she did not think her “marriage would survive” if Kennedy Jr. endorsed Trump. Then on Friday, Hines posted an ill-received note on her X account following Kennedy Jr.’s endorsement.

“The decision has been made to suspend my husband’s, Robert Kennedy Jr.’s, presidency and I’d like to extend a sincere, deeply heartfelt thank you to every person who has worked so tirelessly and lovingly on his campaign,” Hines wrote.

Hines has attempted to position herself as a voice of reason amid RFK Jr.’s wild claims. In 2022, when Kennedy invoked Anne Frank’s name in claiming that Jews had more freedoms during the Holocaust than unvaccinated Americans, she posted on X: “My husband’s reference to Anne Frank at a mandate rally in D.C. was reprehensible and insensitive. His opinions are not a reflection of my own.” She then deleted the tweet.