Westboro's Fred Phelps Has Died

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Kansas First News
Fred Phelps, founder of the infamous Westboro Baptist Church, is dead, his son Timothy told a Kansas television station Thursday. Phelps rose to international fame by protesting funerals of American soldiers with signs saying "God Hates Fags" and "Thank God for 9/11." Son Nathan Phelps said this week that Phelps Sr. was excommunicated in August 2013. “I'm bitterly angry that my family is blocking the family members who left from seeing him, and saying their goodbyes,” Nathan said on Facebook on Monday.