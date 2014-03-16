Westboro's Fred Phelps Near Death

The son of Westboro Baptist Church leader Fred Phelps, Sr. announced on his Facebook page that his father had been excommunicated in August 2013 and is gravely ill. Nathan Phelps, who left the church and became an LGBT and anti-child-abuse advocate, did not indicate in the post why his father was excommunicated last year or what he was dying of. His post offered mixed feelings about his father, whose former church was famous for leading protests at the deaths of war veterans and waving signs that say “God hates fags.” Phelps wrote, “I feel sad for all the hurt he's caused so many,” but also "I feel sad for those who will lose the grandfather and father they loved.” He also stated “I'm bitterly angry that my family is blocking the family members who left from seeing him, and saying their goodbyes.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10