Westbrook Sets NBA All-Star Game Record

Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook set a record for the most points scored in a half in an NBA All-Star Game with 27 in 11 minutes on Sunday at Madison Square Garden. The point guard was selected MVP of the game and helped the West in a 163-158 win over the East. Westbrook scored 41 points overall, just one point shy of beating Wilt Chamberlain's 1962 record for most points in an NBA All-Star Game. He became the third player to score 40 points in an All-Star Game, along with Chamberlain and Michael Jordan.