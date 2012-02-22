Western Journalists Killed in Syria

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at CNN
Bashar al-Assad's assault has claimed the lives of two Western journalists, the London Sunday Times’s Marie Colvin and French journalist Rémi Ochlik. Colvin, an American citizen, was the only British newspaper journalist inside the Homs neighborhood of Baba Amr, which has been under siege for weeks. Tuesday night she was on CNN, telling about seeing a boy die after his house was hit by a shell. “There’s a lot of snipers on the high buildings surrounding the neighborhood,” Colvin told CNN. “I can sort of figure out where a sniper is, but you can’t figure out where a shell is going to land.”