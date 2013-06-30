Western U.S. Heat Wave Turns Deadly

CHEAT SHEET
Record-breaking temperatures in the western U.S. contributed to the death of at least one Nevada resident and sent scores more to hospitals for heat-related illnesses. Parts of California, Arizona, Idaho, Colorado, Nevada, Utah, and Texas saw temperatures rise above 100 degrees Fahrenheit. An elderly man in Las Vegas, where temperatures on Saturday reached an all-time high of 118 degrees, was found dead in his apartment, which had no air-conditioning. Near the border of Arizona, at least three people who had been trying to cross the border were found dead, likely because of the heat.