WH, Congress Employees on Ashley Madison

The adulter website data leaked by hackers this week revealed employees of the White House, members of Congress and law enforcement agencies were registered users, the AP reported on Thursday. U.S. government workers used the Internet connections at federal offices to access and pay membership fees - some with their government emails - to Ashley Madison, a sight for spouses looking to cheat. Users include at least two assistant U.S. attorneys, an information technology administrator in the Executive Office of the President, a division chief and a trial attorney in the Justice Department. The Daily Beast earlier reported accounts linked to the email addresses of members of the National Security Agency (NSA) and the Department of Justice (DOJ). The AP also found transactions connected with the Department of Defense networks. Defense Secretary Ash Carter confirmed the Pentagon was probing the list of people who used military addresses on the site.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10