The comedian who was set to perform at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner was fired from the gig Saturday—after the Trump administration took offense at what she said on The Daily Beast Podcast.

On Thursday, Amber Ruffin had sparked MAGA rage when she said that she wouldn’t try to make sure that her jokes targeted both sides of the political spectrum during her set, as she had been instructed to do by the White House Correspondents Association (WHCA).

She told hosts comedian Samantha Bee and Beast Chief Content Officer Joanna Coles that the Trump administration is “kind of a bunch of murderers,” adding that playing to both sides “makes them feel like human beings, but they shouldn’t get to feel that way, ‘cause they’re not.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A Saturday letter from Eugene Daniels, the president of the WHCA, which is independent from the White House, to its members announced that it was “re-envisioning” the April 26 dinner.

“As a first step, I wanted to share that the WHCA board has unanimously decided we are no longer featuring a comedic performance this year,” wrote WHCA President Eugene Daniels, who is also a political correspondent for MSNBC. “At this consequential moment for journalism, I want to ensure the focus is not on the politics of division but entirely on awarding our colleagues for their outstanding work and providing scholarship and mentorship to the next generation of journalists.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the WHCA and Ruffin for comment.