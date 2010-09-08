What Are The Sexiest Dance Moves?

Finally, some news you can use: The good scientists of Northumbria University in the United Kingdom carried out a study to find out which dance moves are most attractive to women. "We thought that people's arms and legs would be really important. The kind of expressive gestures the hands [make], for example. But in fact this was not the case," said co-author Nick Neave. "We found that (women paid more attention to) the core body region: the torso, the neck, the head. It was not just the speed of the movements, it was also the variability of the movement. So someone who is twisting, bending, moving, nodding." The study was carried out by observing men dance, then translating those dance moves onto an avatar, which women were asked to rank. Click through to watch actual video of the avatar’s “good” dancing, which includes some surprising moves like jogging in place.
