What Do Bars Do Now?

It’s been one hell of a year for bartenders and bar owners.

Now that America is starting to reopen, bars are trying to navigate this new post-COVID world while dealing with industry burnout, labor shortages, evolving business plans, and changing drink trends.

On this episode of the award-winning podcast Life Behind Bars, co-hosts David Wondrich and Noah Rothbaum discuss the changing landscape for the bar industry with Robin Nance, portfolio trade engagement manager for Beam Suntory, and Jeffrey Morgenthaler, award-winning bartender, Half Full columnist and author of The Bar Book and Drinking Distilled.

So fix yourself a cocktail and listen to this important episode of Life Behind Bars. Cheers!

Life Behind Bars features Half Full’s editor Noah Rothbaum and its Senior Drinks Columnist David Wondrich as they discuss the greatest bartenders and greatest cocktails of all time. It won the 2018 Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Award for the world’s best drinks podcast.

