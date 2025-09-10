What Donald Trump Ate at D.C. Seafood Dinner Revealed
‘THANK YOU JOE'S!’
Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed what President Donald Trump and his cabinet members, including Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and State Secretary ate at their eventful dinner on Tuesday night. Visiting Joe’s Seafood in Washington D.C. for what was the president’s first visit to a D.C. restaurant not located inside a Trump hotel, Leavitt told CNN that Trump and co. “enjoyed crab, shrimp, salad, steak, and dessert.” She added that, “the food was phenomenal and the service was fantastic. Thank you Joe’s!” Trump’s dinner was interrupted by Code Pink protesters, who spoke to the Daily Beast about how they were able to confront him inside the restaurant. Organizer Olivia DiNucci revealed that they managed to get a last-minute reservation and were surprised to discover Trump and his cabinet members dining in the main part of the restaurant. ”We thought it was just going to be Trump, we didn’t know that it was all of his Cabinet, and we didn’t think they would be in such an open room—we thought he’d be in a different area—and we were placed really close to them,” DiNucci explained.