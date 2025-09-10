Cheat Sheet
1

What Donald Trump Ate at D.C. Seafood Dinner Revealed

‘THANK YOU JOE'S!’
Catherine Bouris 

Night News Reporter

Published 09.10.25 2:03AM EDT 
Trump, Vance, Hegseth and Rubio
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed what President Donald Trump and his cabinet members, including Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and State Secretary ate at their eventful dinner on Tuesday night. Visiting Joe’s Seafood in Washington D.C. for what was the president’s first visit to a D.C. restaurant not located inside a Trump hotel, Leavitt told CNN that Trump and co. “enjoyed crab, shrimp, salad, steak, and dessert.” She added that, “the food was phenomenal and the service was fantastic. Thank you Joe’s!” Trump’s dinner was interrupted by Code Pink protesters, who spoke to the Daily Beast about how they were able to confront him inside the restaurant. Organizer Olivia DiNucci revealed that they managed to get a last-minute reservation and were surprised to discover Trump and his cabinet members dining in the main part of the restaurant. ”We thought it was just going to be Trump, we didn’t know that it was all of his Cabinet, and we didn’t think they would be in such an open room—we thought he’d be in a different area—and we were placed really close to them,” DiNucci explained.

Read it at CNN

2
Video Shows UFO Unscathed After Being Hit by Hellfire Missile
OUT OF THIS WORLD
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.09.25 3:46PM EDT 
Published 09.09.25 3:37PM EDT 
Eric Burlison speaking to congress.
Andrew Harnik/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Congressman Eric Burlison has shared a never-before-seen video during a congressional hearing, showing a U.S. military drone firing a Hellfire missile at an unidentified glowing orb on October 30, 2024. The black and white video captured the UFO continuing to cruise at extreme speed along the Yemen coast, appearing to be unaffected by the 100-pound missile strike. A group of military whistleblowers testified under oath that they have seen UFOs, the U.S. military publicly denies the existence of. In addition, Jeffery Nuccetell, a former military police officer for 16 years, claimed the video was “exceptional evidence” of the existence of UFOs. Others who attended the hearing claimed that they had witnessed multiple types of unidentified crafts while on duty. Their eyewitness accounts described giant triangles, glowing cubes, and spherical-shaped vehicles. Two of the whistleblowers claimed they were pressured by the U.S. government to stay quiet about what they witnessed.

Read it at Daily Mail

3
Matt Damon Reveals What Made Him Work With Ben Affleck Again
BFF
Catherine Bouris 

Night News Reporter

Published 09.09.25 8:22PM EDT 
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s friendship is the stuff of Hollywood legend; dating back to 1997’s Good Will Hunting and the pair’s first Academy Award win, the childhood friends have collaborated on several more films, including three in the past five years. Damon spoke to GQ about what drives him to choose to work with Affleck again and again, having previously cited Peter Jackson’s documentary about The Beatles, Get Back, and its final title card that notes the four men never worked together again. Expanding on this sentiment, Damon explained to GQ that he told Affleck, “Who cares if we oversaturate the marketplace with movies we’re both in? We’re crazy if we don’t take advantage of the fact that we are both still here and able to do this.” After working together on Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel in 2021, which they co-wrote and which Damon stars in, Affleck directed Damon in 2023’s Air. The pair’s next collaboration is The Rip, slated for release on Netflix in January 2026 and starring both men.

Read it at GQ

4
Alex Jones Wants SCOTUS Involved in Appeal of $1.4B Sandy Hook Judgement
PAY UP
Catherine Bouris 

Night News Reporter

Published 09.09.25 9:06PM EDT 
Alex Jones
Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

InfoWars’ Alex Jones is asking the Supreme Court to hear his appeal of the $1.4 billion judgement made against him after he spread conspiracy theories about the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, claiming that it was a staged hoax featuring crisis actors. Jones is arguing that the Connecticut court was wrong to find that he was liable for defamation and infliction of emotional distress without first holding a trial on the merits of the allegations made by relatives of the Sandy Hook victims. The court issued a default ruling against Jones in 2021 after the judge became frustrated at his repeated failure to abide by court rulings—as a result, he was found liable without a trial and a jury was convened only to determine damages owed. Jones, who filed for bankruptcy in 2022, is also appealing an order to liquidate assets like InfoWars and his personal property in order to pay the families of eight victims and one FBI agent who responded to the shooting.

Read it at Associated Press

5
Aubrey Plaza Selling L.A. Home After Husband’s Death
NEW CHAPTER
Laura Esposito 

Breaking News Reporter

Updated 09.09.25 6:27PM EDT 
Published 09.09.25 6:03PM EDT 
PARK CITY, UT - JANUARY 19: Actress Aubrey Plaza (L) and director Jeff Baena attend 'The Little Hours' premiere during day 1 of the 2017 Sundance Film Festival at Library Center Theater on January 19, 2017 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by C Flanigan/FilmMagic)
C Flanigan/FilmMagic

Aubrey Plaza is putting her Los Angeles-area home on the market eight months after the death of her husband, film director Jeff Baena. The White Lotus star listed her Los Feliz Oaks-based estate for a stunning $6.5 million, TMZ reported. The White Lotus star, 41, has listed the secluded 4-bedroom, 6-bathroom property for $6.5 million, TMZ reports. Plaza and Baena purchased the home in October 2022 for $4.7 million. Baena, 47, died by suicide on the property in January. At the time, Plaza’s rep called his passing an “unimaginable tragedy” and asked for privacy. The actress has largely stayed out of the public eye since, opening up only once during an August appearance on Amy Poehler’s podcast, where she described her grief as a “daily struggle.” If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

Read it at TMZ

6
Seacrest Reveals ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Secret Even Vanna White Didn’t Know
WHEELY SURPRISING
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.09.25 4:51PM EDT 
Published 09.09.25 3:22PM EDT 
Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest.
Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for CBS Media Ventu

Wheel of Fortune host Ryan Seacrest has revealed how the show produces the iconic clicking sound when contestants spin the wheel. “Do you know the clicking sound, there are rubber bands—like you used to have with orthodontia on your teeth—that’s what makes the clicking,” said Seacrest, 50, in a Sept. 5 interview with ABC News. The revelation even surprised longtime letter-spinner Vanna White, who has been the show’s co-host for 42 years. “Do you know I never knew that?” she said in the same segment with Good Morning America journalist Trevor Ault. The game show is entering its 43rd season this year, marking Seacrest’s second on Wheel of Fortune after replacing longtime host Pat Sajak last year. White, who has been on the show since 1982, said she is enjoying having Seacrest as host. “I’m not ready to retire,” the 68-year-old said. “I’m having too much fun.” The newest season premiered on Monday, Sept. 8.

Read it at USA Today

7
‘The Conjuring’ House is Going Up for Auction on Halloween
SPOOKY SALE
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.09.25 5:46PM EDT 
HARRISVILLE, RI - OCTOBER 14: The "Conjuring" house in Harrisville, RI on Oct. 14, 2020. The house, a 3,100 square foot farmhouse and eight-acre property made famous by the movie series that began in 2013, is open for overnight stays. The owners are Jennifer and Cory Heinzen, paranormal investigators. (Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
The home, once inhabited by the Perron family from 1971 until 1980, had a famed visit from paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. Boston Globe/Boston Globe via Getty Images

The Rhode Island home that inspired the 2013 box office horror hit, The Conjuring, is going up for auction on the most appropriate day of the year, Halloween. The 18th-century farmhouse, located in the town of Burrillville, will open for bidding at 11 a.m. on Oct. 31, according to JJManning Auctioneers' official website. The home, once inhabited by the Perron family from 1971 to 1980, had a famed visit from paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, who reached out to the family after hearing their claims of the centuries-old house being haunted. The 14-room property, dubbed “The Old Arnold Estate,” most recently sold for $1.5 million in 2022. The auction house expects various buyers to “compete” for the purchase of the 1736-built home, said Justin J. Manning, president of JJManning Auctioneers, in a statement to PEOPLE. The business has sold notable properties such as Susan B. Anthony’s birthplace and Myles Standish’s childhood home, but Manning said “this auction is already receiving more attention in one week than all of those others combined.”

Read it at People.com

8
Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Sibling Was Absent From His Wedding
FAMILY MATTERS
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.09.25 4:27PM EDT 
Published 09.09.25 2:16PM EDT 
Abby Champion and Patrick Schwarzenegger attend the "F1: The Movie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on June 23, 2025 in London, England.
Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Patrick Schwarzenegger’s wedding to model Abby Champion was attended by many famous faces, but one family member was notably absent. According to TMZ, Joseph Baena— Schwarzenegger’s half-brother from his father Arnold Schwarzenegger’s affair with former housekeeper Mildred Patricia Baena—did not attend the ceremony. The wedding celebration was held in northern Idaho in a country club overlooking Lake Coeur d’Alene on Sept. 6. Photos obtained by The Daily Mail showed that the groom’s parents were both in attendance, as well as his sister, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, with her actor husband, Chris Pratt. The relationship between 27-year-old Baena and his half-siblings—Patrick, 31, Katherine, 35, Christina, 34, and Christopher, 27, whom the former California governor shares with his ex-wife Maria Shriver—was called into question in June after photos surfaced of Baena posing separately from them at the FUBAR premiere. The half-brothers were spotted working out together in 2021, but the extent of their relationship remains unclear.

9
Cracker Barrel Axes Restaurant Remodels After Redesign Backlash
BACK TO BASICS
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 09.09.25 1:59PM EDT 
MUNCY, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES - 2023/11/22: An exterior view of a Cracker Barrel Old Country Store. Cracker Barrel Old Country announced that it is open on Thanksgiving and is offering a Thanksgiving Heat n' Serve Turkey Family Dinner, which serves four to six people for $104.99. (Photo by Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
MUNCY, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES - 2023/11/22: An exterior view of a Cracker Barrel Old Country Store. Cracker Barrel Old Country announced that it is open on Thanksgiving and is offering a Thanksgiving Heat n' Serve Turkey Family Dinner, which serves four to six people for $104.99. (Photo by Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

Cracker Barrel has announced it is halting plans to redesign its restaurants after news of the upcoming rebrand sparked a furious backlash online. The chain said on Tuesday that it had listened to customer feedback and would no longer “declutter” its locations of the Americana-inspired decor that has become synonymous with the brand. “The vintage American you love will always be here—the rocking chairs on the porch, our fireplaces and peg games, unique treasures in our gift shop, and antiques pulled straight from our warehouse in Lebanon, Tennessee,” Cracker Barrel said in a statement. “We want you to have a warm and welcoming space for friends and family to gather and enjoy our craveable food and country hospitality.” The chain said it had remodeled just four of its 660 restaurants so far, which had been well-received, and also upgraded its menus in an effort to appeal to younger customers. But the firestorm surrounding the remodel, which CEO Julie Feiss Masino oversaw as part of a major modernization effort, has cast doubt on the chain’s long-term business strategy.

Read it at The Wall Street Journal

10
Decomposing Body Found Inside Impounded Tesla Belonging to Singer
GRUESOME FIND
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 09.09.25 10:46AM EDT 
A decomposing body was found in an impounded Tesla belonging to singer D4vd, according to a report.
Getty Images/KABC YouTube

A decomposing body was found stuffed into a bag inside the front trunk of a Tesla registered to rising music star D4vd, according to local reports. Police said the remains were uncovered Monday afternoon at a Hollywood tow yard after workers reported a foul odor emanating from the vehicle, according to KABC-TV. The Tesla, a 2023 model bearing Texas plates, had been at the yard for a couple of days before the body was discovered. Authorities confirmed the car is registered to David Anthony Burke, the 20-year-old Queens-born singer-songwriter better known as D4vd, whose music has earned him more than two million Instagram followers. The victim has not yet been identified. The car’s grisly contents were found while D4vd was on tour. Over the past week, he has posted regularly on social media, with performances scheduled in Minneapolis on Tuesday and in Los Angeles later this month. Police have not said how the body ended up in the vehicle. The investigation remains ongoing.

Read it at ABC7

