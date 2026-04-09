What Epstein Said About Melania and His ‘Lolita Express’

First Lady Melania Trump on Thursday gave a jaw-dropping statement from the White House denying she ever had a relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

“The lies linking me to the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today,” the first lady declared. “I have never been friends with Epstein.”

However, in recordings obtained exclusively by the Daily Beast, the convicted sex offender bragged about his close friendship with the president and first lady.

First Lady Melania Trump said in a spoken statement from the White House that she was never friends with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and blasted what she called "lies." Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Epstein even claimed that the first time Trump slept with his now wife was on his plane, dubbed the Lolita Express.

The pedophile spoke extensively with author Michael Wolff in August 2017 for his bestseller Fire and Fury, two years before he was found dead in his New York jail cell in 2019. Authorities say he died by suicide.

In the recordings, Epstein described himself to Wolff as Trump’s “closest friend for 10 years.”

In her statement on Thursday, the first lady also insisted her emails with Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving 20 years in prison for sex trafficking, were nothing more than casual correspondence.

“I never had a relationship with Epstein or his accomplice Maxwell. My email reply to Maxwell cannot be categorized as anything more than casual correspondence. My polite reply to her email doesn’t amount ot anything more than a trival [sic] note,” she said.

Trump in 2000 with future wife Melania, Epstein, and Epstein's associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence for sex crimes. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

However, the email revealed in a batch of Epstein files released in January showed the first lady gushing to Maxwell in 2002. She claimed it was a reply, but the subject line “HI!” indicated she initiated the exchange. She also signed it “Love, Melania.”

In her own response, Maxwell’s subject line showed it was a reply. In it, she referred to then-Melania Krauss as “Sweet pea.”

Another email released in the Epstein files from a redacted sender to Epstein right after the 2016 election also mentioned Melania Trump’s first meeting with Trump, suggesting there was an Epstein link.

“I remember flying back with Donald on his plane the first weekend I went to visit you in Florida was the weekend he met Melania and he kept on coming out of the bedroom saying’ wow what a hot piece of a—,’" the unknown sender wrote.

An image of Ghislaine Maxwell, Donald Trump, and Melania Trump in Tatler magazine. Department of Justice

However, in her statement on Thursday, the first lady denied that Epstein introduced her to Trump.

“Epstein did not introduce me to Donald Trump. I met my husband by chance at the New York City party in 1998,” she said.

The first lady claimed the first time she crossed paths with the pedophile was in 2000 at an event she attended with her now-husband.

She denied having any knowledge of Epstein’s criminal activities and said she is not a witness to any of his crimes.