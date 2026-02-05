Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
As strength training goes mainstream and interest in lean muscle for metabolic health and longevity continues to grow, protein’s current moment feels inevitable. Daily recommendations for the macronutrient are higher than they once were, and now everything from popcorn and breakfast pastries to lattes and wellness shots is getting the protein treatment. (Though it’s always best to source your protein from whole food sources rather than processed foods when possible.)
Of course, there are times when hitting our protein goals with whole foods alone just isn’t realistic, which is where powders, shakes, smoothies, and protein-infused snacks come into play. Unfortunately, many of the creamy whey-, pea-, and other protein-packed supplements on the market require a blender to avoid that dreaded chalky texture. Plus, they also tend to be more calorie-dense, which can be an obstacle if you’re in a calorie deficit.
If you’re even remotely interested in wellness, maintaining muscle, feeling more energized, losing fat, or staying generally healthy, there’s a good chance ‘clear protein’ is already on your radar. The new-generation protein supplement promises a lighter, more refreshing, and often fruit-forward flavored way to meet your macros. But what exactly is clear protein, exactly, and why might you choose it over other protein sources?
What is clear protein?
Clear protein is a protein supplement typically made of highly filtered whey protein, though you can also find vegan options made of soy or pea protein.
It comes in beverage form—either ready-to-drink, like a bottled sports drink or canned soda, or as a powder you blend with water. The powder can also be mixed with sparkling water, juice, or soda if you want to zhuzh it up.
What are the benefits of supplementing with clear protein?
Aside from being lighter, more refreshing, and more fruity (which may be better suited for those who aren’t into creamy drinks or dessert-forward flavors), one of the main draws is that it’s relatively low-calorie.
“Clear protein is usually made from very ‘lean’ protein isolates,” said Ana Reisdorf, RD, a registered dietitian and the founder of GLP-1 Hub, explaining that it comes out to “about four calories per gram.”
Is clear protein healthy?
Clear protein can be a healthy option if you’re trying to up your daily protein intake. It’s about as nutritious as a standard protein powder, only a bit lighter.
People who want to gain muscle or lean out might appreciate the high protein-to-calorie ratio. It could appeal to those on weight loss medication who may have a lower appetite or need a simple way to get nourishment while dealing with nausea.
Clear protein filters out most of the fats, carbs, and natural sugars in protein isolate. Reisdorf said the formulas “may be beneficial for some diets,” like those with lactose intolerance or folks taking GLP-1 meds who might be avoiding high-fat foods.
The best clear protein powders
I tried several clear protein products to see which were most palatable, convenient, and worthwhile, based on the protein and calorie breakdown and extras like vitamins, electrolytes, or caffeine. These are the ones I’d buy again.