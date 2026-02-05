Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As strength training goes mainstream and interest in lean muscle for metabolic health and longevity continues to grow, protein’s current moment feels inevitable. Daily recommendations for the macronutrient are higher than they once were, and now everything from popcorn and breakfast pastries to lattes and wellness shots is getting the protein treatment. (Though it’s always best to source your protein from whole food sources rather than processed foods when possible.)

Of course, there are times when hitting our protein goals with whole foods alone just isn’t realistic, which is where powders, shakes, smoothies, and protein-infused snacks come into play. Unfortunately, many of the creamy whey-, pea-, and other protein-packed supplements on the market require a blender to avoid that dreaded chalky texture. Plus, they also tend to be more calorie-dense, which can be an obstacle if you’re in a calorie deficit.

If you’re even remotely interested in wellness, maintaining muscle, feeling more energized, losing fat, or staying generally healthy, there’s a good chance ‘clear protein’ is already on your radar. The new-generation protein supplement promises a lighter, more refreshing, and often fruit-forward flavored way to meet your macros. But what exactly is clear protein, exactly, and why might you choose it over other protein sources?

What is clear protein?

Clear protein is a protein supplement typically made of highly filtered whey protein, though you can also find vegan options made of soy or pea protein.

It comes in beverage form—either ready-to-drink, like a bottled sports drink or canned soda, or as a powder you blend with water. The powder can also be mixed with sparkling water, juice, or soda if you want to zhuzh it up.

What are the benefits of supplementing with clear protein?

Aside from being lighter, more refreshing, and more fruity (which may be better suited for those who aren’t into creamy drinks or dessert-forward flavors), one of the main draws is that it’s relatively low-calorie.

“Clear protein is usually made from very ‘lean’ protein isolates,” said Ana Reisdorf, RD, a registered dietitian and the founder of GLP-1 Hub, explaining that it comes out to “about four calories per gram.”

Is clear protein healthy?

Clear protein can be a healthy option if you’re trying to up your daily protein intake. It’s about as nutritious as a standard protein powder, only a bit lighter.

People who want to gain muscle or lean out might appreciate the high protein-to-calorie ratio. It could appeal to those on weight loss medication who may have a lower appetite or need a simple way to get nourishment while dealing with nausea.

Clear protein filters out most of the fats, carbs, and natural sugars in protein isolate. Reisdorf said the formulas “may be beneficial for some diets,” like those with lactose intolerance or folks taking GLP-1 meds who might be avoiding high-fat foods.

The best clear protein powders

I tried several clear protein products to see which were most palatable, convenient, and worthwhile, based on the protein and calorie breakdown and extras like vitamins, electrolytes, or caffeine. These are the ones I’d buy again.

Arrae Clear Protein+ Arrae’s Clear Protein+ combines whey and collagen protein, along with electrolytes for extra hydration. It dissolves quickly in water with vigorous stirring and has a crisp, juicy taste. At only 70 calories and 15 grams of protein per serving, this is a great choice for those looking for a lighter option. Plus, this formula is designed to support the gut and minimize bloating and gastrointestinal upset (two side effects often reported with traditional protein powders). This formula falls on the sweeter side for me, but you can always add soda water or a squeeze of lemon juice to balance it out. See At Arrae $ 48+

Bloom Nutrition Clear Protein You’ll get a little more bang for your buck with a powdered formula. Bloom’s clear protein combines whey with grass-fed collagen and is meant to be blended with water or juice. I used water and whipped it up with an electric hand mixer. Blending created a thick foam layer on top, but this didn’t bother me. The taste was great: juicy but not too sweet. As far as macros go, you can’t beat this formula. Each serving is only 90 calories and a whopping 22 grams of protein. See At Bloom $ 30

Seeq Clear Protein Sticks Designed to taste more like juice than a creamy milkshake, Seeq’s convenient individual packs of clear protein powder are handy for travel—and tasty too (they also have full-size versions if individual packs aren’t your thing). Each pack delivers 100 calories and 22 grams of protein—with only one net carb, zero grams of sugar, and no lactose. They dissolve well enough, but when you're on the go, it’s best to bring a shaker bottle to ensure everything mixes smoothly. See At Seeq $ 49

Protein2o Clear Protein Drink A bottle of Protein2o gives you 15 grams of protein for only 70 calories, which comes out to about 4.5 calories per gram of protein—not bad. It also contains electrolytes (potassium, sodium, and magnesium), making it a double-duty sports drink sans the added sugar. The brand even offers a caffeinated option for an extra boost, too. Flavor-wise, it tastes a lot like Vitaminwater, which, for me, is a win. I’m particularly fond of the cherry and dragonfruit-blackberry flavors. See At Amazon $ 28

Wild Society Clear Whey Isolate Protein This clear protein powder is among the more affordable options, priced per serving. And it offers a decent protein-to-calorie ratio (4.5 calories per gram). The light and slightly creamy strawberry-coconut flavor is reminiscent of the Starbucks Pink Drink. See At Amazon $ 40

Oath Nutrition Clear Whey Isolate Protein Powder I love the kiwi-strawberry option from Oath Nutrition. It reminds me of the classic Snapple flavor. This clear protein powder dissolves more slowly than the others that I tried, but room-temperature water and an electric hand whisk do the trick—then add ice, of course. Each serving contains 20 grams of complete, grass-fed whey protein and no added sugar. See At Amazon $ 44

Clean Simple Eats Clear Protein Soda This soda gets its protein from grass-fed whey. Though dairy in soda might give you pause (unless you’re on the ‘dirty soda’ train), it’s not only transparent but also light and fruity. The cherry-lime flavor is my favorite. The flavor is not too sweet but more flavorful than a Poppi soda. I also tried the frosted lemonade one and thought it tasted a bit like Red Bull, even though it doesn’t have any caffeine. Each can contains 20 grams of ultra-filtered whey protein, is low in lactose, and contains zero added sugar. If you’re looking for a soda alternative with a protein boost, you’ll love these. See At Clean Simple Eats $ 43

