    What Is Max Baucus Thinking?

    With August recess approaching and the Senate still deliberating over a health-care bill, all eyes are on Senator Max Baucus (D-MT), who is struggling to cobble together a compromise with Republican senators. But what are his motives? If you ask liberal advocacy groups, some of whom are running ads against him in Montana, Baucus' reluctance to commit to a more liberal solution is a simple case of selling out to special interests. Ask some of his colleagues and they'll say he's a hardworking centrist looking for bipartisan consensus and the legitimate concerns of his state's conservative voters. The Missoula Independent this week takes an exhaustive look at the senator's 34-year career in Congress, detailing how the cagey political veteran has managed to defy labels and walk the line between left and right at home and in Washington.

    Read it at Missoula Independent