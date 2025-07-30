How to Master the Nancy Meyers Home Decor Trend

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Breezy linens, robust bookcases, an armchair placed by the warm glow of a vintage ceramic lamp—the home decor staples of the Nancy Meyers cinematic universe (think, The Holiday, The Parent Trap, Father of the Bride) have been eliciting all kinds of fervor on social media lately, with terms such as “how to master the Nancy Meyers aesthetic” and “Nancy Meyers kitchen” amassing thousands of likes on TikTok and Instagram. You likely know the typical Meyersian living room, even if you don’t think you do; they lean into neutral colors, wrought iron details, and the kinds of farm-style wood tables your ancestors will fight over in the will.

I’d argue that some of the biggest decor trends in recent memory—cottagecore, quiet luxury, coastal grandma—can be retraced to Meyers, who has been the writer, director, and producer of so many iconic comfort-watch rom-coms; she tapped into the casual, coded-luxury of Montecito, California for It’s Complicated more than a decade before With Love, Meghan paid homage to the seaside beach town; and the effortless chic of the Something’s Gotta Give Hamptons house would impress even Ina Garten.

Here’s what you won’t see in the Meyersian universe: an abundance of trend pieces, neon, or a uniform aesthetic. What you will see is a home with layers, texture, and individual flair.

Look no further than @WhatWouldNancyMeyersDo to source the exact pantry items from the iconic It’s Complicated kitchen (cue this Nicolas Alziari olive oil, which really is worthy of precious kitchen counter space), or listen to Meyers’ longstanding production designer dish about how he creates such believable, covetable interiors. Meyers’ own Instagram is filled with all kinds of movie prop reminiscing, and her daughter—who has inherited her good taste—actively chronicles her very Meyersian home remodel.

At a time when folks are growing tired of hyper-fast trend cycles, it’s no wonder they’re finding home decor inspiration in the timelessness and personality of a Meyersian living room. Below, I’ve curated a list of decor finds to help bring a bit of Nancy Meyers flair into your own home, whether you’re looking for a new living room couch or a terracotta vase that says, “I’m well-read, and I’m caught in a love triangle with Keanu Reeves.”

Pull up a Nancy Meyers ambiance video (because of course those exist), and let’s shop.

Invest in an effortlessly chic (and versatile) neutral-colored couch

The heart of the home is the kitchen, but the throne is the couch—and in Nancy Meyers’ movies, that couch is almost always a neutral linen fantasy. If you have a $5K+ budget, I’m a big fan of the linen weave Lumis sofa at CB2 in the sand colorway, but I also think that one of the most important elements of a Meyers sofa, as confirmed by her production designer, is a sofa with depth that you can really sink into.

Algora White Performance Fabric Sofa Down From $2500 Not only does this 39-inch-deep CB2 sofa look way more expensive than it is, but it’s $750 off. See At CB2 $ 1750

Jute rugs are affordable, durable, and peak-coastal chic

This might just be the most low-cost, but high-impact Meyersian upgrade on our list. Jute rugs are made out of the affordable woven natural fibers of the jute plant, and bring instant texture and visual interest to any space. I’ve had jute rugs in my living room, bedroom, and various patios over the years, and I’ve always appreciated how well they wear and hide any stains or crumbs.

The Knitted Co. Jute Area Rug This braided jute option from Amazon costs a fraction of, say, a one-of-a-kind Moroccan rug, and reminds me of the jute rugs in the foyer of Cameron Diaz’s Los Angeles house in ‘The Holiday.’ See At Amazon $ 190 Free Shipping

Play with romantic sconces, flush-mounts, and rattan table lamps

Soft, varied lighting is another key ingredient to the instant sense of comfort you get from watching a Nancy Meyers movie. Look for vintage-style lamps with interesting textures and patterns, as well as easy renter-friendly upgrades, like the cloth flush mounts from Tulip that are designed to hide the Landlord Special ‘boob light.’

Threshold x Studio McGee Table Lamp with Woven Base and Woven Shade Also encouraged are bedside sconces with darling shades and intimate, cordless table lamps for late-night reading and dining. See At Target $ 70

Elevate countertops with wood bowls and marble lazy Susans

You may not have the financial means or desire (same) to swap out your rental apartment’s kitchen countertops for marble, but you can bring a bit of Meyers’ laid-back elegance to any space.

Nirman Mango Wood Fruit Bowl Spotlight your farmers market bounty on a French marble lazy Susan (very appropriate for Meryl Streep’s bakery-owning character in ‘It’s Complicated’) or a mango wood fruit bowl. See At Amazon $ 25 Free Shipping

Cottagecore linens for the bedroom

There’s almost always a scene of a successful woman yearning in an impeccably-made, well-layered bed in a Nancy Meyers rom-com, and they tend to exist on a specific spectrum of cozy: You can opt for the more buttoned-up East Coast charm of a striped percale sheet set (Brooklinen just dropped a new line of timeless tandem stripe bedding that fits the bill) or the more European-leaning, cottagecore energy of The Holiday with brands such as Piglet in Bed and Marigold Living (the latter of which is an excellent source for artisan-made Indian textile print pillows and blankets).

Brooklinen Classic Core Percale Sheet Set The goal is to create a breezy bed with a primarily neutral palette, but that doesn’t mean you can’t layer subtle and eclectic patterns and textures. In fact, it’s what gives the space its personality. See At Brooklinen

A touch of terracotta for your plants and bouquets

Finally, it wouldn’t be a Nancy Meyers movie without some signs of plant life—usually something Mediterranean and laid-back—and a terracotta vase or three. Perigold and Pottery Barn boast vases and pots that go beyond your run-of-the-mill tapered design to bring a bit more of a lived-in, worldly feel to your decor and bunches of eucalyptus.

Urban Stems The Mykonos Olive Tree and Jute Basket Urban Stems is offers a small olive tree that comes in a two-tone jute planter. See At Urban Stems $ 80

Chill a bottle of Sancerre, throw on a linen shawl, and go enjoy your little slice of Nancy Meyers heaven.

