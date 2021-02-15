What Pandemic? The Super-Rich are Still Vacationing, Fabulously.

The rich, as F. Scott Fitzgerald noted in his short story The Rich Boy, “are different from you and me.”

Those capable of renting private jets, yachts, or even islands are certainly having a very different coronavirus pandemic to the rest of the Western world, whose inhabitants, for the most part, are shivering at home under leaden winter skies.

Even if we wanted to go anywhere, there are hardly any flights. But for the rich, there has never been a better time to travel. As one luxury travel broker told The Daily Beast: “If you can get to wherever you want to go, you have the place all to yourself.”