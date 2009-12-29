What to Eat: New Year's Cocktail Party

Bellini by Nigella Lawson

The Food Network star shares her sweet secret to the perfect party cocktail.

Bellinis add a sweet twist to a celebratory Champagne. Nigella Lawson’s addition of white peach juice makes this cocktail an even more festive concoction than usual.

Caviar and Creme Fraiche on Cornmeal Blini by Peggy Knickerbocker

Sofia Coppola’s private cooking tutor teaches you how to dress your caviar to impress with this recipe.

Aside from making us feel more sophisticated than we might actually be, the sensation of tiny caviar eggs bursting in the mouth is unparalleled by other hors d’oeuvres. And although blini are traditionally made from buckwheat, the cornmeal in these provides the prefect textural complement to the caviar.

Roasted Red Pepper and Artichoke Puffs by Sarah Leah-Chase

Nantucket’s finest fixes you up with a pastry-perfect finger food that will be gone before the ball drops.

New Year’s Eve is all about the appetizers, and these two-bite puffs are excellent party pleasers. Loaded with red pepper, artichokes, prosciutto, cheese, and basil, they’re strong on flavor and puff up beautifully under the broiler.

Cassouletby Sheila Lukins and Julee Rosso

The women behind the Silver Palate created a cassoulet that melts in your mouth.

At a certain point in any party, your guests start to want something a little more substantial than finger food. Cassoulet, that most festive and exceptional of casseroles, bridges the gap between appetizer and entrée. Though it’s traditionally a French peasant cuisine, it adds a classy touch to any party spread.

Crème Brulee by Silvano Marchetto

Da Silvano’s chef and owner knows how to close out the night with this exquisite dessert recipe.

If you’ve got a midnight kiss coming, this cool, creamy custard with a hot, crisp sugar crust is the ideal romantic precursor. Its decadent ingredients are ideal for closing down the holiday eating season.

