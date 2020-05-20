Eddie Bauer’s Memorial Day Sale Will Help You Get Outside
Now is a great time to go on socially distanced hikes. In fact, it’s important to still get outdoors, so long as we’re doing it safely. Eddie Bauer makes some of our favorite outdoor gear, from their puffer jacket to their amazing sweaters. And, better yet, they’re having a 50% off sale on men’s and women’s styles this Memorial Day. To help you pick out the perfect outfit, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite items on sale.
Men’s Voyager Chino Shorts: Good shorts are hard to come by, but it doesn’t get much better than these chino ones. Stylish and perfect for wearing around the house, or outside, the cut will make you look good, and the moisture wicking material will keep you feeling good.
Men’s Voyager Chino Shorts
Flexion Cloudline Sneaker: This sneaker is ultralight and breathable, with a cushioning midsole and footbed designed to soften each stride. The outsole provides traction control so you won’t slip, no matter the terrain, and the whole shoe is as stylish as they come.
Flexion Cloudline Sneaker
Soft Layer T-Shirt: Say hello to your new favorite striped tee. Made with ECOVERO viscose, not only is this shirt super soft, it’s botanical in origin and sustainable, too.
Soft Layer T-Shirt
Sightscape Capris: These water repellent cargo capris have been updated with cleaner lines and a curved back for a flattering fit. Not only are they comfortable, they also provide UPF sun protection, which based on the amount of time we’ve spent away from the sun, is essential.
Sightscape Capris
