What to Shop From the Barney’s Liquidation Sale
Barney’s closing is truly the end of an era. There’s something so sad about a New York institution that was immortalized in media like Sex and the City shutting its doors. But with darkness comes light and that light is huge discounts on designer clothing. The Barney’s liquidation sale is offering 30-50% off designer clothing, shoes, bags, and more and right now, there’s an extra 20% off sitewide. If you’ve been eyeing something, now’s your chance to get an unheard-of price on it. We’ve rounded up five of the best things to pick up while they’re still around.
MM6 Maison Margiela Triangle Bag: Made from a soft, molded PVC, this uniquely-shaped bag is simple but will make a statement with any outfit.
Chloe Melange Wool Wide-Leg Trousers: The pleated front and darted back pockets give these trousers a vintage feel without being outdated.
Prada Tech-Fabric Shirt Jacket: Simple but stylish, this men’s jacket showcases an Italian sensibility of sporty yet modern styling.
Stutterheim Raincoat: This may be in the men’s section, but it’s really a unisex raincoat that will keep you warm and dry no matter the wet weather.
Fornasetti Theme & Variations Plate No. 382: Fornasetti’s unique face decor is really striking and this simple plate could be hung on the wall as art or used as a centerpiece on the table.
