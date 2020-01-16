What to Shop From the Bloomingdale’s Long Weekend Sale
The first long weekend of the year has arrived and Bloomingdale’s is doing it in style. Right now, you can get an extra 20% off sale items, and an extra 40% off clearance items at checkout. That goes for men’s and women’s fashion, shoes, home goods, and more. We thought we’d focus on some of the great menswear Bloomingdale’s offers, so here are our picks for what to grab during the sale.
The Theory Regular Fit Belvin Coat is the perfect topper for any outfit. It’s made from a wool/cashmere blend and features a stand collar with button closure. Wrap this coat on top of your suit for a sleek, downtown feel or even throw it over a sweater and jeans for an updated weekend outfit.
If you need a good pair of dancin’ shoes (or an upgrade for your office look), the Jack Erwin Men's Watts Cap-Toe Oxfords may be your ticket. These oxfords were made in Portugal and have a perforated cap toe design, stacked heel, and are shiny enough to see your reflection in them.
Or if you want to add a better basic to your closet, go for the Polo Ralph Lauren Classic Fit Plaid Oxford Shirt. This button-down will become a staple in your everyday wardrobe. It comes in three different, wearable plaids and has a roomier silhouette for everyday comfort.
