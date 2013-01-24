What's in a Secretary of State's Itinerary?

Here's one way to witness shifting American foreign policy: look at where the Secretary of State spends his or her time.

Secretary James Baker visited Russia 14 times during his three year term, as compared to his three successors (Baker, Christopher, and Albright) who visited Russia a combined 20 times over nine years. An even more interesting statistic: Clinton has only been to Israel 5 times, as compared to the combined 59 visits of Warren Christopher and Condoleeza Rice.

What's to come? While Clinton visited most places only a couple of times, she had 7 trips to China.