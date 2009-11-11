What's in Palin's Memoir?

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Page
Can’t wait until November 17th to put on your wizard costume and go to buy Going Rogue, by Sarah Palin? Mark Halperin at The Page has a teaser: Palin’s book will include “some score settling with McCain aides she believes ill-served her (names will be named)” and, of course, “a hearty bashing of the national media.” The book is just five chapters long, and is written in “a warm and personal tone, written in Palin’s own voice,” so expect plenty of “you betchas.” Also, it does not include an index. That may just be a reflection of the book’s intellectual heft (or lack thereof), but Halperin says that it’s “a subtle revenge on the party’s Washington establishment, whose members tend to flip to the back pages and scan for their own names.”