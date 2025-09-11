This Year’s Emmys Gift Bags Top Out at $25,000

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether it’s a presenter announcing the wrong winner or a host nailing a particularly biting zinger, award shows have their moments. But for the most part, the real action happens backstage. At this weekend’s 77th Emmy Awards, presenters and nominees will count shopping among behind-the-scenes activities while the telecast is in full swing—and by “shopping” we mean cruising for gifts.

Backstage, the official Emmys Giving Suite will be open for talent to pick up thousands of dollars in products and experiences—everything from engraved water bottles and vegan handbags to non-invasive hair restoration from Dr. Jacquiline Hakim and custom florals from Blooms by Maison d’Emilie.

Meanwhile, the suite’s producer, Distinctive Assets, will also spoil nominees and presenters with $25,000 gift bags stocked with fine art valued at five figures, more than $2,000 in personal training sessions from Training Loft, Desaur Spa gift cards, and so much more. Below, find a smattering of the items celebs will receive, proving once again that in Hollywood, even if you don’t win, nobody walks away empty-handed.

Helight Red Light Sleep Aid We never would have believed that a glowing red light, of all things, could lull us to sleep faster than an episode of ‘Seinfeld,’ but sure enough, after tapping the “on” button on the side of this portable light, we drifted to sleep as it dimmed over the following 28 minutes. To work its magic, the NASA-inspired tech uses 630nm of red light therapy with a timed protocol that replicates the natural cycle of light at the end of the day—a godsend for those who have trouble falling asleep after a long day or when on the road. See At Helight $ 139

Tirtir Mask Fit Red Cushion Foundation The brand behind one of the year’s most viral foundations isn’t just having a moment on social media; it’s changing the way we think of cushion compact makeup. Historically, the K-beauty staple has been known for sheer coverage, if not a limited shade range. But with its widely loved Mask Fit Red Cushion Foundation, Tirtir has delivered a full coverage formula that feels like nothing on the skin (and is available in 40 shades) See At Ulta $ 25

Trip Adaptogen Seltzer Forget a chill pill. These magnesium-infused drinks are made to create a feeling of relaxation without alcohol or THC. See At Amazon $ 33 Free Shipping

HydroJug 40-Ounce Traveler This spillproof water bottle has a tapered footprint to fit console cup holders and a rubber base for making quiet contact with surfaces (something crucial during Zooms). See At HydroJug $ 45

Beekeeper’s Naturals Soothing Honey Lozenges We always suspected that sucking on a cough drop could be a little less gnarly, and this lozenge proves us right. Gone is the cherry-meets-medicine cabinet flavor. In its place is a honey, liquid propolis, vitamin D, and zinc blend that not only soothes scratchy throats but tastes like a treat. See At Amazon $ 9 Free Shipping

PETA x Miomojo Angelica Bag This faux leather bag is made in Italy from corn and recycled polyester and features a lining made strictly from recycled plastic bottles. See At Miomojo $ 140

Junk Food Ford Bronco T-shirt The Ford Bronco has been immortalized in movies like ‘Speed’ and ‘Charlie’s Angels’—and soon, you’ll find its logo on the backs of some of your favorite TV stars, thanks to this tee included among this year’s Emmy swag. See At Junk Food $ 58

Beobe Cloud 9 Gummies Looking for something with a little more kick? These sparkling-pear flavored THC and CBG blend gummies are calibrated to conjure bliss. See At Beobe $ 35

Tea Forte Tea Tasting Assortment Tea Chest Forget boxes of chocolate. This tea wardrobe delivers a chic selection of organic black, oolong, green, white, and herbal blends—it’s just the thing for those sick of sipping chamomile. See At Tea Forte $ 62

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Blended Scotch Whisky Emmy nominees will pick up bottles of this top-shelf blend engraved with the Television Academy Foundation logo and the 77th Emmys mark. But it's not the only limited edition bottle that houses the scotch’s hazelnut, citrus, and vanilla flavors: look for a festive option from fashion designer Rahul Mishra, among other artist-designed bottles. See At Total Wine $ 176 Free Shipping

MORE FROM SCOUTED: