Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It’s no secret that Grammy-nominated recording artists are showered with lavish gifts for making the cut, and this year is no different. Among the high-ticket items included this year are a $5000 AllTrack Performing Rights consultation that helps artists audit royalties, a $2,500 gift card for Divina Dermatology in Beverly Hills, and $1,000 in services from Beverly Hills Dental Art. But of all the swag they score, the thing that gets stars most hyped isn’t what you think: It’s toys and games for their kids.

“One year, Adele popped into the gifting suite looking for something for her kid to play with while in her dressing room, so we sent a bundle of Hasbro games to her room,” said Lash Fary, founder of Distinctive Assets, a marketing company responsible for award season’s most elaborate gift bags. “Another year, Chrissy Teigen was given Hasbro games as well. A few hours later, she posted an Instagram story of her family playing Toilet Trouble from John Legend’s dressing room.”

Even if celebrity spawn are more excited by Bratz Dolls (found among this year’s gifts) than anything else, the flossier items, like Grossé jewelry (worn by the likes of Marlene Dietrich and Greta Garbo) and fine art (from artist David Krovblit, who just hung a massive piece in Angela Bassett’s home) won’t exactly go to waste—at least not if celebs like Luke Combs have anything to do with it. A few years back, the country star copped to collecting all the swag he needed to cover his gift giving for Valentine’s Day, Fary says.

No matter how recording artists divvy up their nearly $30K in gifts, here’s what nominees like Doechii, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Hayley Williams, and Tyler, The Creator will score on Grammy night.

Stanley 1913 The Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler The OG insulated tumbler just got an upgrade: a leakproof lid designed to hold every drop of a drink, even when suspended upside down. Grammy noms will score this limited-edition golden-gloss colorway. See At Stanley $ 45

SkinnyDipped Lemon Bliss Almonds The secret to creating an excellent swag bag? Don’t skimp on the snacks. “Grammy nominees are on the go, running from event to event, so it’s important that we include some healthy treats in the bags,” Fary says. These yogurt-covered almonds provide 3 grams of protein and a reasonable 5 grams of sugar per serving. See At Amazon $ 28

Oner Active Quilted Tote Bag Workout clothes. Skin care. Headphones. Laptops. No matter how you pack a gym bag, it often ends up weighing a ton. The padded straps on this tote help cushion the carry, while slots for keys, jewelry, laptops, and a water bottle keep everything organized. See At Oner Active $ 65

Good Girl Chocolate 5-Piece Truffle Assortment This bean-to-bar chocolate company proves that staying in tour-ready shape doesn’t have to mean going candy-free. Made from scratch with Ecuadorian beans and coconut sugar, these truffles are also dairy-, gluten-, and preservative-free. See At Good Girl Chocolate $ 18

Minky Couture Hugs Blanket Why should babies get all the snuggles? This plush blanket (made from the same stuff as baby clothes and blankets) delivers ultra-soft warmth while also matching grown-up decor. See At Amazon $ 143

Urban Decay Cosmetics Tube Job Lash Augmenting Tubing Mascara Nominees who swing by the Grammy gift lounge during rehearsals will be treated to an Urban Decay shopping spree. If we had to pick from our favorites, this new tubing mascara would be at the top of the list. It’s made in five shades, from Bleached Platinum to Intense Black, for the most (or least) natural look ever. See At Ulta $ 25

Unplugs Earplugs Tap these versatile earplugs to toggle between 20dB and 5dB noise reduction, something that filters out unwanted sound (like your kid’s drum practice) but allows you to hear conversations (like your kid’s drum teacher asking for payment). See At Unplugs Hearing $ 59

Nood The Weekender Shape Tape When it comes to celebs’ appearance, plastic surgery speculation is endless. But not every breast lift comes from going under the knife. This boob tape, available in shades to match a range of skin tones, boosts cleavage in an instant (and keeps everything in place without a bra). See At Amazon $ 25

