The Best Thing About the 2010s? They Weren’t as Bad as the 1930s

How does one parse a decade that has been so incredibly bad for humanity as a whole but also produced some of the worst books, movies, dance moves, and cultural phenomena of all time? Yep—the decade that brought us all three Fifty Shades of Grey books (and movies) also featured countless more serious humanitarian atrocities.

It’s been a horrendous decade, the kind of nightmarish hellscape that always feels on the edge of going full dystopia. So many terrible, hideous things happened this decade, it was extremely hard to pick just one per year, but I tried as best as I could to separate the chaff from the wheat.

On the one hand: The jailing of immigrant children. The abandonment of the Kurds in Syria. And of course the election of an actual, open racist. On the other: Lady Gaga’s meat dress. James Franco and Anne Hathaway. Carlos Danger. This decade featured an abundance of both actual humanitarian disasters and ridiculous cultural disasters.