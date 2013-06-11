When Obama Reads Your Email
It's funny because it's true ... kind of. The new Tumblr 'Obama is Checking Your Email' pokes fun at the internet monitoring issue with pics of POTUS looking at people's laptops and phones. As the pictures show, nothing is quite as important to the president as what's in your inbox.
