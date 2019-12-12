Today Only, When You Buy Unlimited Rosetta Stone Access You Get a Fire 7 Tablet
All out of gift ideas? Why not give someone a leg up on their next international vacation with this Rosetta Stone deal? You’re getting lifetime Rosetta Stone access, plus a grammar guide and dictionary for $150. Oh sorry, I forgot to mention that a 16GB Fire 7 tablet is bundled as a part of this deal, too. Rosetta Stone’s award-winning program syncs across desktop, mobile, and yes, even the Fire tablet. You can pick from five different core languages: Spanish, French, German, Italian, and English. The Fire 7 Tablet has a 7” display and is perfect to tote on the go so they can learn while they travel. Or, give them the Rosetta Stone access and keep the tablet for yourself. Just to put it into the context of how good a deal this is, you’re saving over $75 by going with this bundle instead of purchasing them separately. Even full price, the Fire 7 Tablet is $50 (down to $40 right now), so you’re basically getting it for free.
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.