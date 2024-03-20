Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re into design, you know that a Noguchi coffee table is a grail piece for Modernist collectors. In addition to being the perfect place to flaunt your Jacob Elordi bathwater candle, the table was intended to function as a liveable work of art by its late Japanese American designer, Isamu Noguchi.

With its organic, sinuous shape and use of natural wood and glass materials, the piece’s versatility and minimalist aesthetic was a revelation when it first went into production at Herman Miller in the 1940s—so much so, that Noguchi, who also gained fame for his ethereal rice paper lamps, often declared it his crowning achievement. In the words of the artist, “I took an idea [...] of a continuous loop of wood and cut it in two so that, swiveled in the middle, it would still serve to support a glass top—thus to make a table.”

The table became so popular that Herman Miller—after years of sporadic capsule drops—announced the continuous production of the piece in the 1980s. These days, it’s not uncommon to spot a Noguchi table in Architectural Digest-featured celebrity homes, New York City’s Museum of Modern Art, or amongst the 95K+ posts under the #noguchi hashtag on Instagram.

So, how much does one of these stunners cost? A Noguchi coffee table at Herman Miller today will set you back $2,595, which may seem lofty, but it is a literal work of art and a beautiful investment piece. That being said, we know that you may not want to blow your entire tax return (and then some) on a coffee table, which is why we have scoured the web for the best places to buy not only new and vintage Noguchis, but their far more affordable alternatives as well.

You work too hard to rest your feet on a boring coffee table. That IKEA Trulstorp may have served you well in college, but your tastes have evolved since then. You own big, slightly intimidating TASCHEN art books, and they deserve a coffee table that doubles as a work of art in its own right; you found the perfect MCM-inspired, scratch-proof couch for you and Fluffy, and now you need a designer coffee table to round-out the immaculate vibes.

Whip out the Amex, and let’s find you the perfect Noguchi-esque coffee table.

Where to buy new and vintage Noguchi coffee tables

Herman Miller

Noguchi Table The GOAT. Herman Miller is the steward of the official Noguchi coffee table, which is available on the site in four different colorways and materials, including black poplar, walnut, white ash, and white oak. Plus, there’s an embedded, official Isamu Nougchi signature on the piece that hardcore design bluffs will kiss like the Blarney Stone. Buy At Herman Miller $ 2595

1stDibs

Signed Herman Miller by Isamu Noguchi Glass Coffee Table In the words of Dakota Johnson, “I fucking love 1stDibs so much.” The online vintage and second-hand marketplace offers everything from sprawling Moroccan rugs to pre-owned Noguchi lighting and furniture, including this black poplar version of the iconic coffee table that costs $100 less than its sibling over at Herman Miller. Buy At 1stDibs $ 2195

Chairish

Isamu Noguchi from Herman Miller Coffee Table Chairish is home to all kinds of gorgeous used and vintage furniture and decor, and it’s a veritable goldmine when it comes to finding affordable, authentic Noguchi coffee tables. Find everything from rare 1940s models to classic 1950s styles. Buy At Chairish $ 2574

Where to buy Noguchi-inspired coffee tables

Wayfair

Joss & Main Drossett Coffee Table Wayfair boasts a selection of Noguchi-esque coffee tables that won’t break the bank. Known as the “Drossett,” this coffee table from Joss & Main comes in a variety of natural colorways and has earned a 4.7-star average rating on the site from 750 reviewers. As one pleased customer writes, “Beautiful! In love with the Noguchi table and I’m so happy we got to have a replica with solid wood at an affordable price.” Buy At Wayfair $ 450 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Amazon

Noguchi-Style Triangle Glass Table Don’t have the budget for an archival Noguchi coffee table? No problem, king. There are plenty of Noguchi-inspired coffee tables for a fraction of the price on Amazon, including this table with a 4.6-star average rating from over 100 reviewers. As one fan writes, “This is an absolutely beautiful replica of the original. The glass is HEAVY and very thick [and] high quality.” The design buffs will be none the wiser. Buy At Amazon $ 470 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Walmart

Raffle Pinker Triangle Glass Coffee Table Down From $700 Don’t sleep on Walmart when it comes to finding designer dupes for Eames Chairs and Noguchi coffee tables. This piece is $300 off the original price tag right now, and comes in four colorways that pay homage to the designs of the OG Noguchi table. Buy At Walmart $ 400 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Article

Tovi Smoked Oak Coffee Table Ah, Article. Home of the iconic Sven sofa and elegant, MCM-inspired floor lamps. The Tovi coffee table is less of a dupe for the Noguchi coffee table and more of a cousin. It features a similar curvature in its legs, use of natural wood materials, and bean-shaped top that makes it a worthy alternative. Plus, the price can’t be beat at under $400. Buy At Article $ 370

