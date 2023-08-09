Whereabouts of 2 Suspects in Alabama Boat Deck Brawl Is a Mystery

A pair of suspects wanted for beating up a Black ferry co-captain and instigating a massive riverside brawl on Saturday in Montgomery, Alabama, didn’t turn themselves into police as expected on Tuesday.

Instead, cops said Wednesday afternoon that Allen Todd, 23, and Zachery Shipman, 25, were still at-large—seemingly refusing to surrender despite Montgomery Police Chief Darryl J. Albert saying in a Tuesday press conference that they were about to turn themselves in that afternoon.

It’s unclear what’s happened to Todd and Shipman, or why Albert believed the duo would surrender willingly. Both men are wanted on third-degree assault charges with the possibility of more counts being added later.

Richard Roberts, a 48-year-old also involved in the massive melee, turned himself in to police on Tuesday in the nearby town Selma. He faces two third-degree assault charges.

Appearing on CNN This Morning early Wednesday, Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed confirmed that Shipman and Todd inexplicably didn’t turn themselves in to police in Selma as expected on Tuesday.

“And since they didn’t, we may have to go pick them up and give them a ride,” Reed said.

A Montgomery police spokesperson confirmed the duo were still at-large as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, but didn’t divulge other details, saying the “investigation is active and ongoing” and there were “no updates at this time.”

Albert said Tuesday that 13 people were detained after the brawl on Saturday but released shortly after because police didn’t have the wealth of video evidence that subsequently went viral online. He expects more charges will come after cops finish reviewing the dozens of videos taken of the incident.

Despite the brawl appearing to be divided on racial lines and witnesses suspecting race was a factor, Albert said Tuesday his investigators decided—to that point—they didn’t have enough evidence to file hate crime charges. Albert said the brawl broke out after the trio of white men jumped Damien Pickett, a Black riverboat worker who’d “peacefully” asked the men to move their pontoon boat so the riverboat filled with passengers could dock in its reserved spot.

As Pickett was being beaten, Albert said others came to his aid, with a full-out brawl breaking out in a matter of moments.