Where’s Mike Bloomberg? Billionaire Bails After Vanity Run Ends.

It turns out that the party-jumping, tax-hiding old rich guy with a soft spot for dictators, a love of nondisclosure agreements, and a habit of naming things after himself, who finally pulled the trigger on a presidential run after several cycles of publicly flirting with the idea but never actually doing it, wasn’t so trustworthy.

Whodathunkit?

I’m talking, of course, about 78-year-old Michael Bloomberg, who’s gone on for decades about giving his roughly $60 billion to worthy causes but then took his fortune and walked away after his 100-day, billion-dollar vanity campaign for the Democratic nomination fell flat everywhere except American Samoa.