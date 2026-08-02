‘Where’s Mitch’ Chants Erupt at Major Kentucky Political Event

Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell’s absence at a major event on the state’s political calendar this weekend took center stage as members of the crowd shouted, “Where’s Mitch?”

Kentucky’s Fancy Farm picnic has been taking place since 1880, gathering politicians and the public in the western corner of the state every August for barbecue and politics.

An avid attendee for over 40 years, 84-year-old McConnell didn’t make it on Saturday, and his condition remains shrouded in mystery 50 days after he was last seen in public.

Last year, McConnell gave a speech that included an attack on Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, declaring that he would “outlast a church-closing governor.”

This year, attendees—led by Democrats—chanted “Where’s Mitch?” over and over, highlighting the senator’s conspicuous absence.

McConnell’s office had flagged that he would not be attending, releasing a statement on Monday of last week.

“I hate that I’ll miss the fun this year,” a written statement attributed to McConnell said. “There’s no place I’d rather be on the first Saturday in August than with the good people of western Kentucky.”

An ambulance is parked outside the DC home of Mitch McConnell on June 14. Bo Erickson/REUTERS

The retiring senator suffered a medical emergency in his home and was hospitalized on June 14, and he has not been seen publicly since.

His staff have provided sparse information about his condition, waiting weeks to provide any details at all. Following reports that he’d suffered a heart attack and required CPR, his office issued a statement attributed to him which said he’d suffered a fall that left him unconscious, before he was later diagnosed with pneumonia.

The two "proof-of-life" photos released by McConnell's office. Office of Mitch McConnell

They provided a photograph of McConnell and said he was now recuperating in a rehabilitation facility.

A second ‘proof of life’ photo of the senator was released in late July, but he has not released a video or audio statement, despite calls for him to do so.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has repeatedly called for greater transparency around the senator’s condition.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has called on Mitch McConnell to give the public more transparency about his health. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

The situation is heightened by the upcoming Aug. 3 deadline for the state to call a special election in case of a Senate vacancy.

If McConnell does not resign, or otherwise vacate the seat, by Aug. 3, he will hold onto it until his term is up in January 2027.

His successor will be elected in the general election in November.