Where’s Shaq?! FTX Lawsuit Lawyers Say They Can’t Catch Him Anywhere
FAST BREAK
Lawyers in the lawsuit against celebrity promoters of failed crypto company FTX have a problem: they can’t catch Shaq. According to The Wall Street Journal, Shaquille O’Neal, the towering NBA legend and entertainment icon who is seemingly on TV every night, has so far avoided any attempts to serve him papers, even as lawyers have successfully served FTX’s other celebrity sponsors like Tom Brady, Larry David and Naomi Osaka. The plaintiffs’ legal team allege they’ve tried to reach O’Neal at a number of locations, including homes in Texas and Georgia, but he’s avoided them each time—at one point prompting lawyers to hurl the papers at O’Neal’s car as he sped away. “In 30 years, I’ve never had to deal with this situation,” one of the lawyers told The Journal. O’Neal disputed the claim that he’s trying to slip anybody, and his lawyers have asked the court to dismiss the case due to the plaintiffs’ failure to properly serve him.