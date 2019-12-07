While You’re Watching Impeachment, Mitch McConnell is Packing the Courts With Wingnuts

Most voters don’t know that the Trump-tagged “Do Nothing Democrats” have passed 275 bipartisan bills on key issues including climate, gun safety, raising the minimum wage, net neutrality and election security. All are stalled in the Senate where Mitch McConnell controls the spigot of what comes out of the GOP-controlled chamber.

Recently, he’s grabbed some low-hanging fruit, like the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act, which passed the House and Senate unanimously. It makes animal cruelty a federal crime punishable by fines and up to seven years in prison.

McConnell has not been as magnanimous with the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which the House passed in April. It’s collecting dust. Maybe the Republicans fear Joe Biden, its original Senate sponsor, might take a victory lap. Also, the NRA doesn’t like it because it curbs gun ownership among domestic abusers.