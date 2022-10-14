This Whipped Foundation Trend Is Going Viral on TikTok—Here’s Why

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Ever since influencer Avonna Sunshine spilled the tea on how she elevates her drugstore foundation to look and feel like prestige or luxury formula, TikTokers have been following suit. The new whipped foundation is taking over social media, and while it’s unconventional and a bit more timely, we understand why. All you need to give your cheap foundation a luxury upgrade are a few utensils from your kitchen. 1.) A glass of water, and 2.) Handheld milk frother. Yes, you heard that right, handheld milk frothers are not just for whisking your morning Matcha latte.

In her viral TikTok, Avonna Sunshine, used Maybelline’s FitMe Matte and Poreless (about $10 at the drugstore and on Amazon) in the shade Matte and Poreless 338. She pours a bit of foundation from the jar into a container and froths for about ten seconds, which results in a thick creamy mousse. Intimidating at first glance, after the influencer applies the final formula, the whipped-up foundation blends seamlessly into her pours for a light dewy finish that looks like she’s wearing an Instagram filter.

Curious to see the results for myself, I put this trend to the test. First, I must say that this is a messy hack, and you most definitely don’t want to be wearing white... I learned that mistake the hard way. I also suggest covering up the container as best you can with a towel or saran wrap to avoid stains.

Honestly, I’m usually pretty skeptical of the hacks I come across on social media. I haven’t had the best luck with TikTtok trends, including self-cut layers, slugging, and flat iron curls, but after applying the same Maybelline foundation the influencer used, I was pleasantly surprised by the outcome. This hack covered 90 percent of my blemishes while simultaneously feeling light on my skin.

My overall opinion is that this is not every day since it does require extra time and supplies, but for a special event, it is certainly an extra step worth implementing for that soft focus finish. If you want to try the trend for yourself, scroll through below to check out everything you’ll need.

Maybelline Fit Me Matte & Poreless Foundation There’s a reason this affordable drugstore foundation has amassed such a following. It’s lightweight, breathable, and gives you medium, buildable coverage that looks like actual skin. Its demi-matte finish and pore-erasing formula make it suitable for a wide variety of skin types. Buy at Amazon $ 8 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Voasue Coffee Frother Down from $16 You can use just about any handheld electric coffee or matcha frother, but we do suggest investing in a separate one for this hack to keep with your makeup. Buy at Amazon $ 8 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Viski Cocktail Mixing Glass Again, any glass jar will do, but these cocktail glasses are gorgeous and will look lovely on your vanity! Buy at Amazon $ 24 Free Shipping | Free Returns

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more beauty deals, including Sephora coupons, Ulta coupons, Nordstrom coupons, and Macy’s coupons.