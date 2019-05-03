White Gang Members Forcibly Tattooed Racial Slur on Black Member—and Spelled It Wrong, Police Say

White members of a Florida-based gang have been charged with violently beating a black member and knocking him unconscious to tattoo a racial slur onto his neck, which they spelled wrong, the Miami Herald reports. Members of the CWB gang Lucian “Luke” Evans, Brett Singleton, Brandon Hayley and Mary Elizabeth Durham allegedly tatted the words “Fuck you, Niger” on the neck of Michael Hart, who Evans reportedly said had defied gang rules. Durham, Evans and Hayley were charged with aggravated battery and armed robbery. Evans was also hit with two counts of second-degree larceny, fraud with a false receipt and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Singleton has yet to be charged in the incident. According to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Hart told police that “...when he woke up, his pants were twisted and his ‘butt’ hurt’...[Hart] stated when he looked at his pants, he saw what he believed to be blood. [He also] stated he felt like he’d been sodomized, but could not provide any more details.”