White House Aide Rages at ‘Dismal’ CNN Host Over Epstein Claims
ATTACK DOG
White House Communications Director Steven Cheung blasted CNN anchor Erin Burnett, the day after her program aired salacious allegations against Donald Trump and his relationship to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In a post on X on Thursday, Cheung claimed Erin Burnett OutFront “is one of the least watched shows on CNN with some of the most dismal viewership numbers on TV.” He added, “Nobody takes her or her show seriously because they are FAKE NEWS! If FAKE NEWS is shown on CNN and nobody watches, did it actually happen?” In May, AdWeek found that OutFront was CNN’s No. 1 show in the 25-54 demographic. On Wednesday, Burnett spoke to author and regular Daily Beast Podcast guest Michael Wolff, who spent over 100 hours interviewing Epstein. Wolff told Burnett that Epstein and Trump had an “abiding obsession” with chasing supermodels in the 1990s. “I think it was probably the most important part of their lives,” Wolff said. “Women and money, money and models.” Cheung told the Daily Beast on Thursday, “Michael Wolff is a lying sack of s--t.” He also diagnosed him with “a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain.”