Trump and Epstein Shared ‘Abiding Obsession’: Biographer

Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump shared an “abiding obsession” of chasing supermodels as part of their long-standing friendship, according to biographer Michael Wolff.

Wolff, who participated in over 100 hours of interviews with Epstein, told CNN’s OutFront with Erin Burnett on Wednesday that he believed hunting for women “was probably the most important part of their lives.”

The author of All or Nothing and regular contributor to The Daily Beast podcast said Epstein and Trump were friends from the late 1980s through to 2004, in “a period in American life when models were in the zeitgeist supermodels, people who wanted to be models.”

Erin Burnett and Michael Wolff discuss Trump and Epstein on CNN. screengrab

“And these two men, Epstein and Trump, this was their obsession. I think it was probably the most important part of their lives. Women and money, money and models.”

Donald Trump owned the Miss USA beauty pageant from 1996 to 2015. Epstein had close business ties to Leslie Wexner, owner of lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret.

“They started modeling agencies,” Wolff said. “This was an abiding obsession. They spent an enormous amount of time, chasing models, figuring out how to be with models, figuring out how to get models to like them.”

Trump was married to Marla Maples from 1993 to 1997, however he was rumored to have had relationships with several models in that decade. Newsweek reported he dated models Kylie Bax, Allison Giannini and Rowanne Brewer Lane.

In 1998, Trump met Melania Knauss at a New York Fashion week party. The businessman had taken another date to the event. The pair eventually married in 2005.

Trump with Belgian model Ingrid Seynhaeve, and Jeffrey Epstein, at the Victoria's Secret “Angels” party on April 28, 1997 in New York City. Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment on Wolff’s claims.

Wolff has spoken at length about the Epstein case, noting that, “People are starting to understand that how significant Jeffrey Epstein is to the Donald Trump story” on The Daily Beast Podcast last week.

He revealed the eerie message sent to him by Epstein prior to his death.

“I believe that I got the last message from him before he died,” Wolff told host Joanna Coles. “And this came through one of his lawyers on a Friday evening. He died on Saturday morning.”

“His message to me hours before this happened was—and it was just in response to me asking how he was—and he said, ‘Still hanging around.’”

Epstein was found in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City on Aug. 10, 2019. A 2023 report by the Department of Justice determined that he died by suicide.

Previously, the White House has attacked Wolff’s work, calling him a “disgraced writer who routinely fabricates lies in order to sell fiction books because he clearly has no morals or ethics.”

While President Trump has been avoiding discussing the Epstein files, the White House’s seemingly official line is that Trump threw Epstein out of his club for being a “creep”.

Trump himself has referenced Epstein as a “creep,” while White House communications director Steven Cheung has used the same language in denials.