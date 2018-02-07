White House Aide Rob Porter Resigns Amid Ex-Wives’ Abuse Allegations

White House staff secretary Rob Porter resigned Wednesday amid allegations from his two ex-wives that he physically abused them. One of the women provided the media with pictures of herself with a bruised eye, alleging the wound came from her ex-husband. Porter, in a statement, said that the “outrageous allegations are simply false. I took the photos given to the media nearly 15 years ago and the reality behind them is nowhere close to what is being described. I have been transparent and truthful about these vile claims, but I will not further engage publicly with a coordinated smear campaign.” According to Axios, Porter was not pushed out, but was rather encouraged to “to stay and fight.” This comes after the Daily Mail published two pieces, alleging verbal and physical abuse towards Porter’s first wife Colbie Holderness, and with his second wife Jennifer Willoughy.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10