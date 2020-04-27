White House Aides Plotting Trump Shift From Virus to Economy: AP
In the wake of President Trump’s widely panned speculation about injecting disinfectants as a coronavirus cure, his top advisers are encouraging him to pivot from the daily coronavirus task force briefings and instead focus on economic recovery efforts, the Associated Press reports. Recent Republican polling has revealed that Trump’s re-election depends on his supporters’ feelings about how fast the economy can recover as states begin to reopen, the AP reported. Instead of the daily briefings with top health officials, advisers are reportedly eager to depict Trump engaging with CEOs and economic advisers in plotting the path to reopening business and industry across the country. Trump’s aides are reportedly strategizing a different type of daily briefing that would not involve him, following his tweet on Saturday that the pressers are “not worth the time & effort.” The president did not hold briefings Saturday or Sunday.