White House Asks Intel Agencies to Find Evidence That China Covered Up the Coronavirus Outbreak, Says Report

Read it at NBC News
The White House has ordered intelligence agencies to look for evidence to support the allegation that China and the World Health Organization orchestrated a coverup at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, NBC News reports. The National Security Agency, the Defense Intelligence Agency, and the CIA have all reportedly received instructions to look for incriminating information about the early days of the outbreak. NBC News reports that the agencies have been instructed to go through communications intercepts, human source reporting, and satellite imagery to find out whether China and the WHO hid what they knew about the virus. The agencies have also reportedly been asked to determine exactly what the WHO knew about two labs researching coronaviruses in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus was first noted.