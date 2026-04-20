White House Boast About Trump’s ‘Wins’ Immediately Backfires

President Donald Trump has taken a brutal kicking on social media immediately after sharing a cheesy post about “locking in.”

The White House’s X account posted an image of the president at a UFC event, presented as an iPhone lock screen with the Do Not Disturb menu overlaid.

“LOCKED IN MODE: ACTIVATED,” it read, followed by the American flag and a fire emoji. “It’s Monday,” the post continued. “No excuses. Just wins.”

The White House/X

What the wins would be was not clear.

“You haven’t won s--t lately,” replied political strategist and former Republican party member Rick Wilson, as he reshared the post.

“Please unlock it and let a Democrat take over,” said writer and long-time Trump critic, Ed Krassenstein.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Trump swept to power on the promise that his MAGA loyalists would become tired of winning so much, but the first 15 months of his presidency haven’t been smooth sailing.

Week after week, humbling new polls show his popularity plummeting to record lows.

An NBC News poll on Sunday showed that anxieties around the economy are running high, with his approval rating dropping to 37 percent, down 10 points since last June. The poll showed that 50 percent of adults strongly disapprove of his efforts in office, while 63 percent disapprove.

@SkylineReport/X

Only 33 percent of people approved of how Trump has handled the war with Iran, which has left 13 U.S. service members dead along with more than 1,700 civilians in the Middle East, and sent gas prices surging past $4 per gallon.

In the comments, people let Trump know that, too, with a CNN clip showing how much the cost of fueling cars has increased under the current administration.

The trolling also saw people slam the president for his historic ties to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. The White House has come under heavy fire for how it has handled the scandal, and for the sloppy way the Department of Justice released the Epstein files after Congress mandated it.

There were also references to allegations of Israeli influence in the White House’s decision to go to war.

Since the fighting began on Feb. 28, administration officials have repeatedly denied that Washington in any way acquiesced to pressure from Jerusalem to attack Iran.

On Monday, Trump yelled on Truth Social, “Israel ​never talked me into the ​war with Iran, the results of Oct. 7th, added to my lifelong ​opinion that IRAN CAN NEVER ​HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON, did.”

“And ⁠if Iran’s new leaders (Regime Change!) are smart, Iran can have ⁠a ​great and prosperous ​future!” Trump added as preparations continue for the latest round of peace talks in Pakistan.