A member of the “new media” solicited advice Monday from White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, asking her “which direction” to head with her coverage.

American First Policy Institute ambassador Kambree Nelson, who describes herself not as a reporter but a “grassroots activist,” was among those present for Leavitt’s briefing to “new media” voices following her regular press briefing.

Nelson revealed some information about herself to Leavitt in order to obtain some tips.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m kind of the nerd when it comes to reporting,” she said. “I’m not the headline news girl. I’m the nuts-and-bolts, I’m the policy-type nerd. So, what direction do you advise me to go into? Like the White House files that y’all send out every single day? Because that’s what people are used to. When they want to ask me questions, they want to know the nuts and bolts of everything.”

Leavitt seemed thrilled with Nelson’s presence.

“I wish there were people in the legacy media were like you and didn’t focus on the sensationalist headlines but actually cared about the facts,” she said.

“The president is doing so many phenomenal things every day that will never be mentioned on cable news at night, signing executive orders. We will do our absolute best to message that,“ she continued. ”Which is, again, why we’re welcoming independent voices like yours with followings on social media. Because that’s the best way to get those truths and those facts out there.”

Nelson had also echoed criticisms that other “new media” members had made about the press.

“I’ve noticed—this is kind of like a repeat of 2016—that the legacy media has gone back to not reporting anything on President Trump,” she claimed, without offering any evidence for the bizarre claim.

“In the beginning, we had them reporting everything that he was doing. Now, they’re kind of going back again to not reporting everything that he is actually doing.”

As part of its stated plan to reach out to underrepresented voices in the media, the White House has welcomed unashamed pro-Trump reporters to the briefing room and in the press pool.

The result: comments like the one by LindellTV White House reporter Cara Castronuova earlier this month.

At a press briefing, Castronuova admired how the president “looks healthier than ever before.”