White House Brutally Mocked for Trying to Make Trump, 80, a Pop Star

The White House’s cringeworthy attempt to ride the hype surrounding a pop royalty wedding quickly backfired.

As fans across the world wait to see whether Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce actually get married in New York City on July 4th weekend, the White House posted a graphic of President Donald Trump in the style of the pop star’s Eras Tour poster.

NFL star Travis Kelce and pop icon Taylor Swift are rumored to hold wedding festivities in New York City this weekend. Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

“It’s been a long time coming,” the post read, referencing Swift’s intro for her tour. Swift and Kelce are rumored to tie the knot at Madison Square Garden in New York City on the weekend of America’s 250th birthday, though specifics have been kept under wraps.

The poster, labeled “America’s Eras Tour,” was dominated by the 80-year-old president who held up a fist front and center. The 12-image collage included iconic photos from various points of American history, and, for some reason, two images of Trump.

The White House tried an Eras Tour-inspired stunt, but X users weren't impressed. The White House on X

The poster featured everything from the Apollo 11 moon landing in 1969, to soldiers raising the American flag on Iwo Jima in 1945, to the U.S. hockey team’s upset of the Soviet Union at the Winter Olympics in 1980.

But X users weren’t having it. Instead, several critics quickly cooked up their own Eras Tour-inspired posters highlighting Trump’s biggest controversies.

Rebekah Jones mocked the president on X. Rebekah Jones on X

“Fixed it for you,” COVID whistleblower Rebekah Jones wrote, attaching a graphic titled, “America’s Eras Tour: The damage. The lies. The legacy.”

Jones’ poster called out Trump’s friendship with notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, his sexual abuse and defamation verdicts in the E. Jean Carroll case, and the U.S. bombing of an Iranian school that killed school girls and staff.

Hassan Mafi zeroed in on the president's ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Hassan Mafi on X

Iranian streamer Hassan Mafi and X user Artie Vandelay also hit back at the White House with their own Eras Tour-inspired posters filled with images of Trump and Epstein.

Another user highlighted Trump’s lewd birthday letter to Epstein, while a fifth user named their poster “The Epstein Era Tour.”

One user labeled their poster "Trump's Failed Tour." Keisha Harper on X

One X user highlighted Trump’s unfulfilled campaign promises, including no new wars and lowered costs on Day 1.

“‘America’s Eras Tour’ 🧐 Yet somehow America is missing from the picture,” she wrote. “Instead, it’s just one inept leader demanding to be the main character 🙄🇺🇸”