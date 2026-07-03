Even Republicans Think Trump, 80, Is Too Old to Be President

Donald Trump is too old to be president, according to more than a third of Republican voters.

New polling from Daily Mail/JL Partners revealed that 38 percent of GOP supporters think the job requires a younger person.

Meanwhile, 11 percent think that the 80-year-old should step down and not finish his term in the White House, while 27 percent think he is too old but should not step down.

Trump shows his bruised hand while gesturing to reporters on his way to Air Force One. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

A slim majority of Republicans, 51 percent, think he is not too old, despite being the oldest president ever inaugurated.

Amongst Democrats, 59 percent said he is both too old and should step down, while 22 percent said that he is too old but shouldn’t have to step down.

When combining both parties’ voters, the largest group by 12 points was those who think Trump is both too old and should step down, at 38 percent.

The president’s health has long been a source of concern, and the Daily Beast has consistently drawn attention to it. It has noted several worrying symptoms, including bruises on both hands, a rash on his neck, a wobbly walk, chunky cankles, and a propensity to fall asleep in the middle of meetings.

Trump's rash on his neck has been visible this year. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The president has also taken an eyebrow-raising number of trips to Walter Reed Hospital—three in his first 13 months back in office—and undergone mysterious dental appointments back in Florida.

He and his staff have also taken evasive measures to conceal his hand bruises with thick layers of makeup.

The cankles, meanwhile, have been put down to a chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) diagnosis.

It is common in elderly people and causes blood to pool at the bottom of the legs, leading to swelling.

Trump has been known to doze off on the regular during public engagements. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

After his last trip to Walter Reed, it was revealed that the president’s weight and heart rate had both gone up, but as he left the center, he said in a post on Truth Social, “Just finished my 6 month physical at Walter Reed Military Medical Center. Everything checked out perfectly. Thank you to the great doctors and staff! Heading back to the White House.”

A Quinnipiac poll in June, however, found that despite Trump and aides’ insistence that he is in rude health, a majority of Americans don’t believe him.

It revealed that 59 percent of voters thought the White House was not giving the public the whole picture on his well-being.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.